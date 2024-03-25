The Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: YE 2023

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

TOGETHER, WE CHANGE LIVES

Today we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work done in 2023 to support our mission to help inspire and enable youth sports participation.

Throughout 2023, we:



Distributed over 1,400 grants for approximately $17.5 million, including our 75for75 Sports Matter Grants

Helped give more than 500,000 youth athletes the chance to play Hit our five-year goal of giving two million children access to sports

Read on to learn more.

75FOR75 SPORTS MATTER GRANTS

In March 2023, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation launched its 75for75 Sports Matter Grant Program to mark the 75th Anniversary of DICK'S Sporting Goods. Throughout the year, we committed to giving 75 youth sports organizations each a $75,000 grant.

“To have the opportunity to help deserving youth sports organizations and schools across the country with our stores, Community Marketing Managers and our Sports Matter Team was truly a gift,” said Director of Sports Matter and Community Relations Kristen Garmey.

Take a look at some of our deserving recipients here or on our 75for75 stories page.

BREAKING DOWN BARRIERS

We know sports have the power to change lives, but not all children get the same opportunities to play. The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation focuses on breaking down barriers so more kids can get in the game. In 2023, we teamed up with several partners to make it happen!

INFRASTRUCTURE

We joined the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to launch The Game On-Community Places to Play initiative . 15 grants were awarded to create or renovate multi-use youth sports spaces in under-resourced communities across the country. Once complete, these new spaces will give nearly 19,000 kids safe places to play.

REGISTRATION FEES

Since 2021, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation has partnered with Every Kid Sports to cover youth sports registration fees for income-restricted families across the country. In 2023, the partnership helped give 6,300 youth athletes access to sports by covering their registration fees that averaged $140 each.

EQUIPMENT

Youth athletes shouldn't be sidelined for not having access to sporting equipment. That's why The DICK'S Foundation works with partners to help provide equipment to kids, teams and organizations in need. Through our partnerships with Good Sports and DonorsChoose, more than $2.2 million in equipment was donated to over 62,500 youth athletes in 2023.



NURTURING TOMORROW

In May 2022, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation launched a special partnership with the McKeesport Area School District near Pittsburgh, PA to give elementary school students the resources they need to learn and grow.

Nearly two years later, the success of the partnership is not only felt by students and staff, but also their families and the entire community.

Read more about how this partnership is transforming young minds on our Sideline Report .

THESE MOMENTS ARE MADE POSSIBLE BY CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE DICK'S SPORTING GOODS FOUNDATION AND THE SPORTS MATTER FUND. CLICK THIS LINK OR VISIT TO LEARN HOW YOU CAN HELP.