Capital Markets In India Have Seen Steady Domestic Flows: Boa's Balakrishnan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The capital markets in India have seen steady domestic flows leading to its ability to absorb large trades, come rain or shine, says Raj Balakrishnan, co-head India Investment Banking, Bank of America (BoA) in an interview. Balakrishnan, who has been with the firm for more than two decades, says the Indian economy is in fine fettle and there seems to be no reason why there won't be 6-7% real GDP growth for the next 5-10 years. Edited excerpts:
MENAFN25032024007365015876ID1108020445
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.