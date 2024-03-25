Capital Markets In India Have Seen Steady Domestic Flows: Boa's Balakrishnan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The capital markets in India have seen steady domestic flows leading to its ability to absorb large trades, come rain or shine, says Raj Balakrishnan, co-head India Investment Banking, Bank of America (BoA) in an interview. Balakrishnan, who has been with the firm for more than two decades, says the Indian economy is in fine fettle and there seems to be no reason why there won't be 6-7% real GDP growth for the next 5-10 years. Edited excerpts:

