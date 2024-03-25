Hamas Will Stick To Its 'Original Position' On Full Ceasefire With Israel

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Hamas on Monday informed the mediators that the group will stick to its original position on reaching a comprehensive ceasefire, according to a report published by Reuters.

The ceasefire deal includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, a return of displaced Palestinians, and a 'real' exchange of prisoners United Nations Security Council has also made its first-ever demand for an 'immediate ceasefire' during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The United States, an ally of Israel, abstained from voting on Monday. However, the US had last time vetoed the ceasefire call in Gaza decision of the United States to change its position in the UN Security Council is not as sudden as it looks, as the Joe Biden-led administration issued multiple warnings about reconsidering their position as the civilian death toll mounted in Gaza. The Israel operation against Hamas has killed more than 32,000 people, most of them innocent women and children resolution calls for the truce to lead to a \"lasting, sustainable ceasefire\" and demands that Hamas and other militants free hostages seized in their October 7 attack that triggered the massive Israeli military campaign the resolution, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled his state visit to Washington Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said he will not send a delegation as planned to Washington after the United States refrained from vetoing a UN Security Council proposal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, according to a statement from his office, said that Washington's failure to block the proposal was a \"clear retreat\" from its previous position, and would hurt war efforts against Hamas, as well as efforts to release over 130 hostages in Gaza captivity.\"In light of the change in the American position, Prime Minister Netanyahu decided the delegation would not leave,\" his office said high-level delegation was due to travel to Washington to discuss a planned Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians are taking shelter.

(With inputs from agencies)

