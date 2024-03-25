Top Events Today: AAP To 'Gherao' PM Modi's Residence Shiv Sena To Release 1St Candidate List, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top events today: Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the arrest of party chief Arvind Kejriwal over an alleged liquor policy case. The case revolves around purported irregularities and money laundering associated with the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was subsequently annulled are the top events today:Kejriwal's arrest: AAP to 'gherao' PM Modi's residence

Delhi minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai said on Monday that the party would organise a protest at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on March 26.“At 10 am on Saturday, all AAP MLAs, councillors, office-bearers, INDIA bloc representatives will take a pledge to save democracy. We will gather at the Shaheedi Park on Saturday, the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev,” the Delhi minister said. Read here polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) 1st candidate list todayShiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced on Monday that the party's initial candidate lineup for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections in Maharashtra will be officially disclosed on March 26 list, representing the opposition party led by Uddhav Thackeray and a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in the state, is expected to include around 16 names.“The Shiv Sena (UBT)'s (first) list will be declared tomorrow (March 26). We will declare candidates for 15-16 seats tomorrow,” the Rajya Sabha MP said extends Phase-XII/2024 application deadline to March 26The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the deadline for receiving online applications for Phase-XII/2024/Selection Posts until March 26, 2024, at 2300 Hrs, the SSC has released a crucial notice concerning recruitment for various positions under Phase-XII/2024/Selection Posts. The window for Application Form Correction and online payment will be available from March 30, 2024, to April 1, 2024, until 2300 Hrs Contractors IPO opens todaySRM Contractors IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Tuesday Contractors is an engineering company specialising in various civil construction projects across the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Their expertise encompasses a wide range of endeavours, including the construction of highways, bridges, tunnels, slope stabilisation projects, as well as other smaller-scale initiatives. Read here: BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal likely to file nomination for DibrugarhSarbananda Sonowal, the BJP candidate, is likely to submit his nomination for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency on March 26, accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma final date for nomination filing is March 27, as per the Election Code of Conduct in place following the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2024 election schedule.

Anurag Goel, Assam's Chief Electoral Officer, made several significant announcements during a press conference in Dispur on March 17 Assam elections will occur in three phases to ensure a fair and orderly democratic process. The first phase is slated for April 19, with the official election notification set for release on March 20. March 27 is the deadline for nomination submission, followed by scrutiny of nomination papers starting on March 28 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers on March 30's X Fold 3 line foldable set to unveil in China todayVivo is preparing to introduce the X Fold 3 in China, with rumours suggesting the phone will be available in two variants– the Fold 3 and the Fold 3 Pro officially announced the launch of the Vivo X Fold 3 series in China on its website. The grand unveiling will take place on March 26, starting at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST) at the Shanghai World Expo Center top events today are as follows:Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan to begin 21-day bus yatra

Haryana: Mustard procurement to commence

India: Poco C61 to launch in India todayUS: Apple to introduce next-generation iPad Pro, iPad Air today

