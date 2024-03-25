Moscow Attack: 'No Evidence' That Ukrainian Had Anything To Do With It, US On Putin's Claim

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The United States has reiterated that ISIS was responsible for the terrorist attack at the concert hall in Moscow at Crocus, they have stated that there is no evidence linking the Ukrainian government to the attack House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that this terrorist attack was conducted by ISIS and Russian President Vladimir Putin understands that.“We're very clear about that. On March 7, we informed Americans in Russia, and did a public advisory, to be more specific. And ISIS bears the sole responsibility here,” Pierre said, as reported by ANI United States has condemned the \"heinous\" terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow, carried out by ISIS, resulting in at least 133 fatalities. The U.S. has also expressed condolences to the families of the victims House Press Secretary, Karine Jeane-Pierre, in a statement, termed ISIS as a“common terrorist enemy” and said that it needs to be defeated everywhere.\"The United States strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. We extend our deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones and to those who were injured or affected by these unconscionable attacks against innocent civilians. ISIS is a common terrorist enemy that must be defeated everywhere,\" the statement read, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the terrorist attack in Russia's Moscow and said that US stands with Russia in grieving the loss of lives a post on X, Blinken stated,“The United States strongly condemns the March 22 terrorist attack in Moscow. We stand in solidarity with the people of Russia in grieving the loss of life after this horrific event.”(With inputs from ANI)



