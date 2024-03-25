Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 4: Kunal Kemmu's Movie Gains Momentum, Collects ₹9.67 Crore In India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 4: After a muted opening at the box office, Kunal Kemmu's comedy-drama Madgaon Express is gradually finding its footing. The film, starring Avinash Tiwari, Divyendu Sharma, and Prateek Gandhi in lead roles, witnessed a surge in collections on the Holi holiday, Monday, March 25 Read | Hamas will stick to its 'original position' on full ceasefire with IsraelAccording to early estimates from the entertainment industry tracker Sacnilk, Madgaon Express raked in ₹2.62 crore on Holi. While slightly lower than its Sunday earnings of ₹2.80 crore, the movie's Monday performance was a significant improvement over its opening day collection of ₹1.50 crore. This brings the four-day total for the Bollywood flick to an impressive ₹9.67 crore Read | Capital markets in India have seen steady domestic flows: BoA's BalakrishnanThe film's journey at the box office has been a rollercoaster ride. Despite a modest start on its release day of March 22, Madgaon Express witnessed a spike in collections over the weekend. The Holi holiday on Monday further fueled its momentum Read | Morgan Stanley's ETFs Break $1 Billion With Fund ConversionsThe day-wise box office breakup of Madgaon Express (India net) after four days, according to Sacnilk's nett collection estimates, is as follows:Day 1 (Friday) – ₹1.5 croreDay 2 (Saturday) – ₹2.75 croreDay 3 (Sunday) – ₹2.85 croreDay 4 (Monday) – ₹2.62 crore (early estimates)Total – ₹9.67 croreAlso Read | 'Billionaire Raj' Is Pushing India Toward AutocracyMadgaon Express revolves around three friends who embark on a long-awaited trip to Goa, only to have their dream turn into a nightmare. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam alongside the lead trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary word-of-mouth spreads and positive reviews continue to pour in, Madgaon Express is expected to maintain its upward trajectory at the box office in the coming days.

