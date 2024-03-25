'Innovation Not So Much From BCCI..':Lalit Modi's Insights On IPL's Growth And Cricket's Future

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner, Lalit Modi, has commended the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their outstanding management of the IPL, praising their efforts in expanding the league's reach to newer cities and markets across the country. Modi emphasised the significance of this expansion in broadening the tournament's fan base and establishing it as the world's premier sports league.

"Innovation not so much from the BCCI but more from the team owners. Now most teams have a strong fan base. And yet, merchandising has not really taken off. I would want to see the team owners come together and work on merchandising. It is an opportunity lost. They should open a centralised IPL store and take the story forward. Even ticketing is something the team owners can improve on. Rather than doing their own things, they should do things collectively."

"For the BCCI, may be they should now think of a secondary league in tier two or tier three cities. That is where the appetite is, and that is where you should take the tournament. Use the September-October window earmarked for the Champions League for this. Maybe even think if the winner can be promoted to the IPL for the next season. That's where the BCCI can go with the tournament the next few years," he added.

While acknowledging the BCCI's achievements, Modi also highlighted areas where further innovation is needed, particularly in merchandising and ticketing. He suggested the establishment of a centralised IPL store and collective efforts from team owners to enhance fan engagement through merchandise. Additionally, Modi proposed the idea of a secondary league in tier two or tier three cities, utilising the September-October window reserved for the Champions League.

Modi emphasised the importance of fostering a strong local connection to drive the success of cricket tournaments, citing examples from leagues like the South African League (SA20) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He cautioned against cricket's inclusion in the Los Angeles Olympics without a significant local fan base, expressing skepticism about its potential success in such a setting.

Overall, Modi's insights shed light on the remarkable growth of the IPL under the BCCI's stewardship and the evolving dynamics of cricket's global landscape.

