Ramadan 2024: Chicken Biryani To Haleem-7 Food Items To Serve At Iftar Party

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An iftar celebration, which commemorates the breaking of the fast during Ramadan, usually includes a range of delectable and robust meals.

Here are seven common dishes to serve during an iftar gathering.

Dates: Muslims traditionally break their fast with dates and water. Dates are high in natural sugars and give an immediate energy boost after a day of fasting. They are also considered symbolic in Islamic culture.

Samosas: Deep-fried pastries stuffed with savoury ingredients like as spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat are a must-have during iftar celebrations. They're crunchy on the outside yet tasty on the inside.







Fruit Chaat is a delightful fruit salad cooked with seasonal fruits including apples, bananas, oranges, and grapes, seasoned with spices like chaat masala, black salt, and lemon juice. It's a light and zesty way to begin the meal.

Pakoras, another famous deep-fried snack, are produced by dipping vegetables like as potatoes, onions, or spinach leaves in a spiced chickpea flour batter and frying until crispy. They are frequently served alongside chutneys for dipping.

Haleem is a rich and hearty stew prepared from lentils, wheat, barley, and meat (typically chicken, beef, or lamb) that is simmered with spices until thick and creamy. It is a nutritious and satisfying dish that is frequently offered during Ramadan.







Chicken Biryani is a fragrant and savoury rice dish prepared with marinated chicken, aromatic spices, and herbs. Owing to its delicious flavour and scent, it is a festive and popular meal frequently served at Iftar events.

Rooh Afza is a popular drink created from a concentrated syrup of fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers combined with water and ice. Rooh Afza is refreshing and hydrating, making it an ideal beverage to accompany a meal.

These are just a few samples of the numerous cuisines served at iftar events. The choices may vary according to cultural preferences and geographical customs.