Kerala: Father Arrested For Killing Two-Year-Old In Malappuram; Post-Mortem Report Out

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malappuram: A father was arrested for murdering a two-year-old girl in Malappuram. The police recorded the arrest of Muhammad Faiz last night. The police concluded that the child's relatives were also present at the time when the father beat the child. The father stated that he beat the child due to problems with his wife.

The police stated that the cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report. The mother of the child alleged that Muhammad had beaten and killed her daughter. The father brought the unconscious child to the hospital saying that food had stuck in his throat last day. Later, the child's body was shifted to Manjeri Medical College mortuary.



The post-mortem report of the baby revealed old and new wounds on the body, including puncture wounds consistent with a lit cigarette. The child suffered severe head injuries from a beating, with broken ribs also observed. Blood was found on the head, and the cause of death was determined to be bleeding resulting from the head trauma inflicted during the assault.

One of the relatives claimed that Faiz had repeatedly harassed his wife and urged her to settle the complaint. Ramlat, the child's grandmother, stated that Faiz told her the child died from choking on food. She also stated that the child had been repeatedly abused and the child was killed right in front of her daughter.



The relatives also alleged that he threw the child on the bed and suffocated her and the child died before reaching the hospital. The police have started an investigation into the incident.



