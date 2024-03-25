Insecurity And Violence Continues In Haiti

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Violence and insecurity is continuing to disrupt aid operations in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince said OCHA on Monday, while WHO warned that less than half of health facilities in the capital are functioning at their normal capacity.

The crisis stemming from years of political and economic upheaval has crippled healthcare relief operations and hindered access to the few remaining facilities.

As an example of the volatile environment stemming from the rampant gang activity and human rights abuses which have gripped the capital, Bernard Mevs hospital, which had recently reopened, was forced to suspend its operations again due to insecurity, said Mr. Haq.

Despite the challenges, WHO is supporting the Ministry of Health and local partners with supplies and logistics, including water, sanitation and hygiene and disease surveillance in centres for displaced people.

Hot meals in hard-to-reach areas

For its part, the World Food Programme's (WFP ) Haiti chief, Jean-Martin Bauer, said that yesterday they were able to provide more than 17,500 hot meals to displaced people each day.

“We've also been able to provide food rations to people in very difficult neighbourhoods, including Cité Soleil”, he said.

UNICEF and its partners continue to provide psychosocial support to those impacted and humanitarians continue to strongly appeal to all parties to urgently allow unhindered, safe access to people in need.

