Korean Firm Advises Iraq On Agriculture

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Dr. Abbas Jaber Al-Maliki, the Minister of Agriculture, has chaired a meeting with a delegation from the South Korean company KRE , led by Mr. Kweonk Suk Jan, to discuss smart farming techniques for tomatoes and rice, as well as advanced storage systems.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Hussein Al-Wasiti, the Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dr. Mahdi Suhar Al-Jubouri, the Administrative Deputy Minister of the Ministry, Dr. Mahdi Dhamd Al-Qaisi, and several directors and specialists in the agricultural sector.

The Minister listened to a presentation given by the members of the company delegation regarding the modern smart farming technologies used in Korea and several other countries. These technologies utilize an automatic system that allows for controlling temperature and water quantities, especially in the production of fruits and vegetables. They are characterized by reducing effort and include a specialized system for fertilization, storage, and water usage.

The delegation also addressed the derivation of rice varieties resistant to water scarcity and drought conditions and the possibility of cooperation in this field, similar to other countries.

The Minister expressed readiness to cooperate with the Korean delegation in the production of vegetables, fruits, and rice, as well as storage systems, after conducting an economic feasibility study and reviewing the experiments in smart agriculture. Additionally, he proposed sending a special delegation for training purposes.

The Minister also listened to interventions from the attendees, which focused on the seeds used, the costs of this method, and its environmental impact, as well as the scientific aspect adopted in production.

The meeting concluded with the Minister's commitment to continue preparations and communication with the Korean delegation to strengthen the role of the agricultural sector and benefit from scientific experiments and their implementation in the country's agricultural reality.

(Source: Ministry of Agriculture)

