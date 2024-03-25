Iraq To Buy 50 New Locomotives

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Transport has said it will add 50 new locomotives to its rail fleet, in addition to repairing all existing locomotives and bringing them back into service.

The maintenance and rehabilitation work will be carried out at facilities including Al-Shalchiya maintenance facility in Baghdad, Samawah (Middle Euphrates Railways), Beiji (Eastern Region Railways), and Al-Qa'im (Western Region Railways). Secondary maintenance workshops at other locations will also be used.

The statement from the Ministry did not specify which company would supply the new trains, when they will be operational, or the costs involved.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)

