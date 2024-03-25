Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Responds EU Special Rep Regarding Biased Statement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisisin Georgia Toivo Klaar can't get rid of biases, Spokesman for theAzerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Azernewsreports.

"Mr. Toivo Klaar can't get rid of biases and only sees the evilsin the legitimate discourse about the return of Azerbaijanivillages, while totally ignores calls to fight for continuation ofillegal occupation in Armenian media.

FYI, the villages are not a matter of territorial dispute," hesaid.

Earlier Toivo Klaar made a biased statement. He noted that“threats against Armenia in the Azerbaijani media areunacceptable.”