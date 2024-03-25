Sri Lanka Records Over 1000 Complaints Of Women And Child Abuse

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka recorded over 1000 complaints of abuse of women and children from January to March this year.

The Police said that 1,077 complaints related to incidents of abuse, violence and harassment against women and children were recorded from 04 January to 10 March 2024.

The complaints were recorded on the 109 Police hotline.

The Police said that 477 of the complaints have been investigated while legal action has been initiated over 42 complaints.

The Police said that 550 complaints are still being investigated.

The public can file complaints related to crimes committed against children and women via the special hotline number 109 or email ... or telephone number 011 2444444. (Colombo Gazette)