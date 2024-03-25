Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3143102 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah paid a visit Monday to Kuwait Sports Club for the Deaf.

3143113 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday visited the Nabat Poets' Diwan, accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

3143093 KUWAIT -- The Cabinet held its weekly session at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

3143110 KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait welcomed UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution 2728 demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

3143097 NEW YORK -- The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

3143114 RIYADH -- The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), Jassim Al-Budaiwi, welcomed the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution 2728 demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

3143141 ALGIERS -- The senator from Zimbabwe and Geo-Political Chief Representative of South Africa Fortune Charumbira, was reelected as president of the Pan-African Parliament to continue his term and represent the continent from 2022 until 2025. (end)



