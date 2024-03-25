SBU Detains Russian Agent Who Tried To Join Ukraine's National Police

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained an agent of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) who tried to join the National Police and spy on Ukraine's Offensive Guard.

That's according to the SBU press center , Ukrinform reports.

The traitor hoped to get more opportunities to collect data on the personnel and movement of military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The information was needed to prepare Russian aerial attacks on the facilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the planning of combat operations on the front lines.

According to the investigation, to verify the agent's capabilities, the FSB instructed him to scout locations of military airfields, hospitals and defense factories in the Kyiv region.

He was also supposed to gather as much information as possible about a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. To complete the task, the culprit used a local woman and rented her apartment. It was established that her son fought in this brigade and died at the front.

SBU employees documented the actions of the Russian agent step by step and detained him in his own apartment at the final stage of the special operation. At that time, he had already submitted documents as a candidate for joining the National Police.

According to the investigation, the detainee is a resident of the Brovary district, who was remotely recruited at the end of 2023 by a staff member of Russia's FSB. He has already been identified.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers declared the man a suspect under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

Photo: credit SBU