UNSC Praises Qatar's Diplomatic Efforts For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) praised the diplomatic efforts made by the State of Qatar along with the United States of America and the Arab Republic of Egypt to end the aggression in Gaza, release all hostages, and expand the scope of aid and facilitate its reach to civilians in light of the catastrophic humanitarian situation and the threat of famine in the Strip.

This came in a resolution adopted by the UNSC on Monday presented by non-permanent members demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during Ramadan.