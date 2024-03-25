Qatar Welcomes UNSC Resolution Calling For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar welcomed the UN Security Council's resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the blessed month of Ramadan, expressing hope that it represents a step towards a permanent cessation of hostilities in the Strip, particularly given the dire humanitarian situation affecting civilians, including children and women.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the necessity of implementing the resolution, especially the cessation of hostilities, facilitating the urgent and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into all areas of the Strip, and engaging positively in the ongoing negotiations, stressing in this context the continued mediation of the State of Qatar, in cooperation with partners, to stop the war on Gaza, and addressing its humanitarian repercussions.

The ministry voiced hope that the vote by 14 countries in favor of the resolution would lead to a significant change in the international community's perception of the dire situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip in particular, in order to enhance international efforts aimed at implementing the two-state solution and resuming the peace process on the basis of international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position in support of the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.