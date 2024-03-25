FM Says Security Council Resolution Demanding Ceasefire In Gaza Must Be Implemented

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 25 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, confirmed that the UN Security Council has adopted a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which must be implemented."The Security Council finally adopted a resolution demanding a ceasefire and an end of the Israeli starvation of 2.3 million Palestinians," Safadi said Monday evening in post on his official X account"Reaction by Israeli government reflects the disdain with which it holds international law," Safadi added"Resolution must be implemented. Israel can't continue to violate international law with impunity," the foreign minister concluded.