National Team Players: Royal Honor Is Powerful Motivator For Continued Success

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 25 (Petra) -- The Jordanian national football team's players expressed their immense pride and gratitude for the royal honor they were bestowed with today, following the team's historic performance in the recent Asian Cup, which was hosted in Qatar and saw the "Nashama" come in second.The team's players declared that being received by His Majesty King Abdullah II at Al Husseiniya Palace in the presence of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, is a badge of pride and honor that they will wear on their chests and that it will greatly motivate them to keep reaching goals, particularly the 2026 World Cup qualification.His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday bestowed the Silver Jubilee Medal on players and staff of the national football team.The players and coaches felt that the King's motivational and encouraging words gave them extra strength and increased their determination to succeed, particularly in the current event represented by the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, stressing their optimism about the team's ability to move forward to achieve the goal and raise the flag of the homeland high in a global event the size of the World Cup.The players told Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the King's expressive words were mixed with encouragement for the players to preserve ethics and sportsmanship, which was clear in His Majesty's words when he praised the team and the ethics of its players during the Asian Cup competitions that concluded on the 10th of last month in Qatar, and in which the Nashama team showcased wonderful performance.The captain of the national team, Anas Bani Yassin, said that the King's honoring of the national team is not strange to the Hashemites, highlighting the royal support for the national teams since His Majesty assumed his constitutional powers until now, starting from His Majesty's presence at Amman Stadium during the Arab Games "Al-Hussein Games" that were held in Jordan in 1999 to encourage the team that won the title at the time, through the Asian Finals that were held in China in 2004, in which His Majesty was keen to follow the team's training and a number of matches from the field, and ending with the royal honor today.