Three Women Injured In Russian Missile Attack On Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three women were injured as a result of a missile attack on Odesa by Russian invaders.
The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa. As of now, there are three injured women. Fortunately, the injuries are not serious," Kiper wrote.
According to him, there is also damage to civilian infrastructure and smashed glass in the city. All relevant services are currently working. Read also:
Attack on Odesa
region: wind farm and CHP plant temporarily shut down, 195,000 consumers left without
Kiper added that as of 7 p.m., more than 300,000 subscribers in Odesa have no electricity. Experts are doing everything possible to restore the power.
As reported, explosions were heard during the air raid in Odesa.
MENAFN25032024000193011044ID1108020161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.