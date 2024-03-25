45 Combat Engagements Take Place In Frontline Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 45 combat engagements took place at the front, and in the Novopavlivka direction, Russians, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 15 times.

During the day of March 25, there were 45x tactical engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 4x missile and 56x air strikes, 43x MLRS attacks on positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians. Residential apartment blocks and private houses got destroyed and damaged.

This morning, the enemy fired two ballistic missiles at Kyiv. The Ukrainian air defense forces shot down both missiles. In the evening, the enemy launched another ballistic missile attack at the territory of Ukraine. The aftermath of this attack is being determined.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the russian areas bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversion in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The enemy continues shelling of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the concentration of mining operations along the state border of Ukraine. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Popivka and Iskryskivshchyna (Sumy oblast). More than 20x settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Moshchenka, Kostobobriv (Chernihiv oblast), Havrylova Sloboda, Demyanivka, Stepok (Sumy oblast), Shevchenka, Kudiivka, Krasne, Hatyshche (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk axis: no enemy offensive operations reported. The adversary launched an air strike in the vicinity of Makiivka (Luhansk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Synkivka, Ivanivka, Stepova Novoselivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 13x assaults in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka and north of Vesele (Donetsk oblast), where the enemy, using air attacks, made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Yampolivka, Spirne (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 2x attacks in the vicinity of Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinities of Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, Pivdenne (Donetsk oblast). Around 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 3x attacks in the vicinities of Berdychi, Pervomaiske (Donetsk oblast). The occupiers launched air strikes in the vicinities of Oleksandropil, Arkhanhelske, Ocheretyne and Umanske (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Nevel's'ke (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to block the enemy near Novomykhailivka, where the invaders, using air attacks, made 15x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The occupiers launched air strikes in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka (Donetsk oblast).

Orikhiv axis: the enemy, with air support, conducted 3x attacks on positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast), southwest of Bilohirya and northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Mykilske and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 20x settlements, including Chervone, Bilohirya, Robotyne, Shcherbaky, Pyatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Kherson axis: the enemy did not conduct offensive operations. The occupiers fired artillery and mortars at more than 10 settlements, including Solonchaky, Ivanivka, Tyahynka (Kherson oblast).

During the day of March 25, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 9x concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers.

The Ukrainian Missile Forces hit 1x air defense system, 1x artillery system, 1x electronic warfare station, 1x concentration of troops, 1x UAVs control station of the russian invaders.