Putin's Threats Do Not Scare Us - Italy's Meloni

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The West's deterrence in Ukraine is a guarantee against escalation, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Monday amid threats of retaliation from Russian President Vladimir Putin after Friday's Moscow concert hall terror attack he is linking to Kyiv despite no evidence.

That's according to ANSA , Ukrinform reports.

"I think the climate has not changed compared to what has happened to date," Meloni said.



"We have to continue to do our job, which is the deterrence capacity that Europe, the West, has been able to put in place,” the prime minister added.

She believes it is in fact the“best guarantee” against further escalation.

U.S. Vice President rejects Putin's claim Ukraine involved in deadly Moscow attack

"If we had to be frightened by Putin's statements we would have been frightened long ago," Meloni stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said all signs point that the attack targeting a concert venue in Krasnogorsk near Moscow was executed by Islamic State militants, so attempting to put a blame on Ukraine is "cynical and counterproductive."

EU spokesman Peter Stano called on the Russian authorities not to exploit the terrorist attack as an excuse to escalate aggression against Ukraine or to intensify domestic oppression in Russia.“There are no indications, no proof whatsoever that Ukraine was in any way linked to these attacks,” the spokesman said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Putin's attempts to link Ukraine or other Western nations with the mass shooting near Moscow "another lie from a very long list."

On Sunday, the UK warned Putin against using the terrorist attack near Moscow as an excuse to escalate the war against Ukraine.