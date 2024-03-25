SBU Chief Says Ukraine's Strikes Affect 12% Of Russian Refinery Capacities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Attacks by Ukrainian drones on oil refineries in Russia reduced the country's oil production and refining capacities by 12%.

That's according to the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, who spoke in an interview with ICTV, Ukrinform reports.

"Regarding the attacks on refineries. Indeed, there were a number of successful strikes on enemy soil. I'd like to emphasize that it is through the export of petroleum products that Russia replenishes its budget. This is actually a third of their budget. And the lion's share of their military budget," he said.

The head of the SBU added that successful operations involving long-range drones are aimed at minimizing foreign currency inflows to the Russian state budget.

"For obvious reasons, I will not dwell on the details of technical specifications or names. We have already affected both output and refining by 12%. And in general, since March 1, even as their Prime Minister Mishustin announced, they have officially put to a full halt all gasoline exports. We continue our work while the 'gas station' country continues to be in flames," said Maliuk.

He noted that Ukraine's defense intelligence is also part of the effort, jointly with the SBU, to hit Russian refinery capacities.

When asked whether Russian refineries will continue to burn, Maliuk replied: "Of course, they should expect more blasts."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 23, explosions and a fire were reported at the Kuibyshev Refinery in Russia's Samara region.

On March 25, the SBU marks its professional holiday.