State Department Discloses Details Of U.S. Tip To Russia About Possible Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In early March, the United States provided the Russian side with detailed information about a potential terrorist attack targeting a large gathering near Moscow, based on intelligence and surveillance focused on the Islamic State.

The U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said this on Monday during a press briefing in Washington, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We did offer warnings to the government of Russia early March about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow, specifically potentially targeting large gatherings of people, including concerts," said the U.S. Department of State official.

He noted that the American side gave the Russians a“private warning”, which was based on intelligence and surveillance data – as part of the Duty to Warn agreement where other parties, be it allies or adversaries, shall be warned of terror threats. However, the official stopped short of specifying the channels used to convey the warning.

In addition, the State Department spokesman noted that on March 7, the United States issued a travel alert to its citizens about a terrorist attack likely being plotted in Moscow.

Miller also recalled that several months ago, the United States had similarly warned the Iranian government about a potential terrorist attack by ISIS, which also subsequently took place on Iranian soil.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the White House on Monday categorically denied any involvement on the part of Ukraine in the terrorist attack that targeted a concert venue near Moscow.