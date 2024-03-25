Ukraine's Defense Minister, Top Commander Meet With Delegation From EP Committee Chairs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, met in Kyiv with a delegation of chairs of European Parliament committees.

That's according to the Ministry of Defense press service, Ukrinform reports.

Umerov emphasized“great importance” of the assistance that the European Parliament and European Union provide to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

"In Europe, we all must stand united in the fight against Russian aggression," Umerov emphasized.

For his part, the chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the European Parliament, David McAllister, noted that the joint visit to Ukraine by several chairs of European Parliament committees sends a signal of the unwavering cross-party support for Ukraine from the European Parliament in the fight against Russian aggression.

The lawmaker said MEPs appreciate the courage of the Ukrainian military and will continue to support the embattled nation and demand that it receives what it needs to repel Russia's onslaught.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, held a meeting with the delegation of the heads of the European Parliament Committees headed by the Chairman of the Conference of Heads of the European Parliament Bernd Lange and Chairman of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister.

Photo: MOU, Facebook