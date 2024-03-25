Russia Doesn't Seek Peace Talks, Only Taking Advantage Of Ammo Shortage In Ukraine - State Department

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Putin's motivation for capturing Ukraine remains the same, and any statements by the Kremlin about the possibility of peace talks are actually far from Russia's real intentions, as confirmed by its strategy of massive missile attacks targeting Ukraine.

This was stated by U.S. Department of State spokesman Matt Miller at a Washington briefing on Monday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"Vladimir Putin's motives have not changed. He wants to conquer Ukraine and subjugate the Ukrainian people," said the spokesman.

According to him, the Kremlin leader confirmed during the last 10 days that "he has no interest in negotiating with Ukraine right now because he's seen the ammunition shortages that (Ukrainians – ed.) are suffering."

In this context, the representative of the State Department emphasized that this only emphasizes the need for the United States Congress to approve the president's request for additional funding and to provide Ukraine with the weapons necessary to defend against Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces have been shelling peaceful Ukrainian cities with missiles and UAVs for the past few days.