Up To Ukrainians To Decide On Election Issues U.S. Dept Of State

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The position of the United States is that the holding of elections in Ukraine, the nation fighting an unprovoked war unleashed by Russia, should be decided by Ukrainians.

That's according to the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Matt Miller, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"Ultimately, these are questions for the Ukrainian people to decide," the State Department official noted.

He noted that the United States would like the elections to be held in Ukraine at all levels as required.

"But we recognize that it's a difficult thing to do in the middle of the war. This isn't a question that's unique to Ukraine, it's a question that pertains to any country that is in the middle of the war," Miller emphasized.

In this connection, he drew attention, in particular, to the difficulties for soldiers on front lines to cast ballots, as well as for people in temporarily occupied territories.

"So it's a very difficult issue. And, ultimately, it's a decision for the Ukrainian people to make," said the representative of the State Department.

As reported by Ukrinform, the latest presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine took place in 2019.