Palestinian Official: UNSC Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Turning Point To Save Lives

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 25 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian delegate to the United Nations, Riyadh Mansour, on Monday, considered the Security Council's adoption of a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza a "turning point" that saves lives.

Mansour stressed in a speech after the UNSC adopted the resolution that the plight of the Palestinians must end now, saying that the suffering is caused by the actions of the occupying Israeli entity and the impunity it has obtained since countries have not taken decisive measures to stop it.

The Palestinian ambassador called on all forces to come together to ensure the implementation of the resolution, adding, "Even if a ceasefire occurs now and the siege is lifted, it will take generations to deal with the shock and destruction."

Earlier, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. (end)

