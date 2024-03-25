CENTCOM Carries Out Airdrop Of Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 25 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday that it had carried out an additional airdrop of humanitarian aid into the northern Gaza Strip to provide basic relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.

In a press release, CENTCOM affirmed that the operation included two C-17 aircraft belonging to the US Air Force and some soldiers from the US Army who specialize in airdropping US humanitarian aid supplies.

It pointed out that humanitarian airdrops contribute to the ongoing efforts made by the United States and Jordan to provide life-saving humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza, stressing that other operations will be organized in the future to provide aid to the Palestinian people.

The US administration has repeatedly confirmed that it wants to bring more humanitarian aid into Gaza, but the occupying entity has continued to obstruct the arrival of aid to the population who are facing the risk of famine, according to the United Nations. (end)

