Awale, Burcon, Cronos at 52-Week Highs on News Awale Resources Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 83 cents Monday. Awale reported outstanding assay results at the Odienné Project of 45.7 g/t gold over 32m from a new breccia pipe at the Charger target.Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents Monday. Burcon announces the successful completion of end-to-end validation trials and the start of commercial-scale production for the world's first high purity 95% hempseed protein isolate.Cronos Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.42 Monday. Cronos today announced today the launch of Lord Jones® Chocolate Fusions, its exciting first entry into the chocolate edibles category.ADENTRA Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.82 Monday. No news stories available today.ARC Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.37 Monday. No news stories available today.Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.46 Monday. No news stories available today.Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $50.60 Monday. No news stories available today.Bioharvest Sciences Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.30 Monday. No news stories available today.Colonial Coal International Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.50 Monday. No news stories available today.China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.51 Monday. No news stories available today.California Nanotechnologies Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 47.5 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Canadian Natural Resources (T) hit a new 52-week high of $102.67 Monday. No news stories available today.Dividend Growth Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.15 Monday. No news stories available today.Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.49 Monday. No news stories available today.Enerplus Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $25.88 Monday. No news stories available today.North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.71 Monday. No news stories available today.VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.18 Monday. No news stories available today.Falco Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.99 Monday. No news stories available today.Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.77 Monday. No news stories available today.Generation Uranium Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Givex Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 88 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Green Thumb Industries Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $18.47 Monday. No news stories available today.Hannan Metals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $125.12 Monday. No news stories available today.Headwater Exploration Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.75 Monday. No news stories available today.Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $94.02 Monday. No news stories available today.

