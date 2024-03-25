Profitrocket AI Announces Relaunch, Presale, And Airdrop Following An Epic Overhaul

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Portland, Oregon, 25th March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Profit Rocket A , an AI-powered crypto investment platform, announced its relaunch following a project re-design and a new, community-oriented focus. An ongoing presale event for PRAI tokens and an airdrop are part of this momentous relaunch.

Profit Rocket AI revolutionizes collective investing in the cryptocurrency market by integrating AI-powered trading bots, offering both new and experienced investors unparalleled opportunities for passive income. This innovative platform leverages artificial intelligence to democratize decentralized finance (DeFi), making it more accessible and profitable. With the integration of cutting-edge technology, Profit Rocket AI enhances investment strategies, ensuring optimal performance and higher profit margins for its community members.

The platform's native token, PRAI, has a total supply of one billion tokens. Purchases of PRAI tokens include an 8% transaction fee, directly contributing to a transparent community investment pool. This pool is meticulously managed by Profit Rocket AI's trading bots, which tirelessly work to maximize community profits. Furthermore, the platform introduces robust financial safeguards through a loss protection fund, ensuring that investors are shielded from potential trading losses. Investors also have the option to reinvest their monthly distributions back into the community pool or engage in staking, further enhancing their investment growth and yield. Each month, 75% of the profits generated are distributed to PRAI token holders, with 15% reinvested into the pool for future growth, and the remaining 10% allocated to development and marketing, securing a sustainable and prosperous ecosystem for all participants.

Profit Rocket AI is organizing an airdrop to mark the landmark occasion of its relaunch. Here are the main details of the event:



15,000 entries will each receive 1,000 PRAI tokens.

The Top 50 referrals will receive an additional 5,000 PRAI Tokens with a value of $100(USD).

Participants must be at least 18 years old. Each person will receive one airdrop, and participants must complete all the steps in the airdrop process.

Tokens will be distributed to qualified participants after the presale ends to the Binance Smart Chain wallet addresses they provide during registration. Referral bonuses are subject to verification and are capped at a maximum of 5,000 additional PRAI tokens per participant for the top 50 registrants with referrals.

You can register for the Profit Rocket AI airdrop her and read more about the event's terms and conditions.

About Profit Rocket AI

Profit Rocket AI is a crypto investment platform built on the Binance Smart Chain aiming to change how individuals invest and earn with crypto. It uses highly sophisticated AI bots to help traders and crypto enthusiasts navigate the DeFi landscape and reap its opportunities.

In September, Profit Rocket AI embarked on its ambitious journey with a crypto ICO presale launch, aiming to redefine the cryptocurrency investment landscape. The journey, however, was not without its hurdles, including challenges related to the project's contract, website, and payment dashboard. Recognizing these challenges as opportunities for growth and improvement, the Profit Rocket AI team dedicated themselves to a comprehensive overhaul of the platform. The result of their hard work is a reimagined platform that not only addresses the initial issues but also enhances the user experience significantly. Today, Profit Rocket AI stands as a testament to the team's commitment to its community, offering a more user-friendly and community-focused platform that enriches the experience of its growing user base.

Profit Rocket AI has been fully audite , and the team has completed KY with BlockSafu.

The project is community-driven, prioritizing the investors' interests and community growth. According to its whitepape , Profit Rocket AI plans to transition to 100% community governance within the first year of existence.

The presale of PRAI tokens is currently live via the Profit Rocket AI official websit , with a $0.0215/PRAI price-per-token.

You can learn more about Profit Rocket AI by following these links:

Website | Telegra | X (Twitter | Discor | Faceboo | Instagra

Email Profit Rocket AI at ...