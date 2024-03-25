São Paulo’S Congonhas Airport Set For Major Expansion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Spanish company Aena is rolling out a $380 million enhancement project at Congonhas Airport, aiming to boost its capacity dramatically.



This move is expected to surge passenger numbers from 22 million to 29.5 million annually by 2028 and expand aircraft parking from 30 to 37 spots.



The upgrade is a strategic move under Aena's 30-year management contract, reflecting a significant commitment to São Paulo's aviation infrastructure.



This expansion is part of a broader strategy to adapt to changing flight patterns and increase the airport's capability to host larger, international-route aircraft like the Airbus 321.



Such adjustments are designed to elevate Congo's role in the region's air travel network while minimizing disruptions during construction phases.















Central to the project is the construction of a new boarding terminal, doubling passenger area while preserving its historical essence.









The plan also includes increasing boarding bridges and remote boarding points, along with traffic flow improvements and enhanced security measures.



Future plans envision linking Congonhas directly to São Paulo's metro system, significantly improving accessibility and passenger convenience.









Congonhas' investment signifies growth and emphasizes Brazil's aviation sector development to enhance domestic and international travel efficiency.

















Additionally, the initiative mirrors Brazil's aim to fortify aviation infrastructure, ensuring adaptability in a dynamic global travel scenario.









The largest airports in Brazil by passenger traffic in 2023 are:

1. Guarulhos, São Paulo: 40.455 million

2. Congonhas São Paulo: 21.863 million

3. Brasília: 14.525 million

4. Viracopos/Campinas: 11.938 million

5. Santos Dumont Rio de Janeiro: 11.197 million

