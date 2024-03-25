Mumbai Tops Asia’S Billionaire List

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mumbai has ascended to become Asia's premier city for billionaires, surpassing Beijing and ranking just below global frontrunners New York and London.



The city's 92 billionaires reflect India's robust economic growth of 7.5% in 2023. Influential figures like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have played pivotal roles.



India's billionaire tally hit a new high with 271, up by 94 from the previous year.



Globally, while China leads with 814 billionaires, it saw a drop of 155, primarily due to real estate and renewable energy challenges.



The United States follows closely, adding 109 billionaires to reach 800.







This fluctuation mirrors broader economic shifts and the rising impact of AI on wealth creation, as highlighted in the 2024 Hurun Global Rich List.



India's growing billionaire count starkly contrasts with China's decline and Europe's stagnant growth, indicating a significant shift in global wealth.



This growth is powered by the country's economic stability and the optimism of its business leaders.



Family-owned enterprises in India, often multi-generational, provide a strong foundation for this prosperity.



Emerging sectors like AI, semiconductors, and new energy are reshaping the wealth landscape, moving away from traditional fields like real estate.



This shift points to a future dominated by technology and sustainable solutions, especially in fast-growing regions.



This analysis sheds light on the current state of global wealth and offers a glimpse into future economic trends and the sectors likely to spearhead the next wealth generation wave.



It underlines the importance of innovation and sustainable development in shaping the future of global economies.

MENAFN25032024007421016031ID1108019835