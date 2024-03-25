Jetsmart Launches Flights From São Paulo And Florianópolis To Lima

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) JetSmart Airlines is expanding its footprint, introducing two international routes from Brazil to Peru's capital, Lima.
Starting Monday, the airline will forge new air links between São Paulo, Florianópolis, and Lima.
The route from São Paulo, taking off from Guarulhos Airport, includes a layover in Santiago, Chile.
On the other hand, the journey from Florianópolis incorporates a stop in Buenos Aires at Ezeiza Airport before proceeding to Lima.
Verónica Marambio Álvarez, the Commercial Manager for International Markets at JetSmart , shared insights into this development.
She expressed that this expansion underscores the airline's commitment to enhancing South American connectivity through affordable, budget-friendly flights.
By connecting significant Brazilian cities with Lima, JetSmart facilitates travel and boosts the potential for tourism and business engagements between these regions.
JetSmart's Brazilian operations are robust, with seven direct connections already in place.
These include three from Rio de Janeiro to Santiago, Buenos Aires, and Montevideo, two from Florianópolis to Santiago and Buenos Aires, and additional services linking São Paulo and Foz do Iguaçu directly with Santiago.
The Chile-based carrier is on a strategic growth path, aiming to augment its fleet to 100 aircraft by 2028.
This ambition was recently highlighted by the addition of two new Airbus aircraft, which expanded its operational fleet to 35 planes.
This move is significant as it illustrates JetSmart's ongoing efforts to increase accessibility and affordability in South American air travel.
By enhancing direct connections between Brazil and Peru, the airline is playing a pivotal role in stimulating tourism and business exchanges and promoting regional integration and cooperation.
This development is a testament to the growing demand for travel within the continent and JetSmart's responsive expansion strategy to meet this demand.
