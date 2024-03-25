EU Regulator Seeks Proposed Crypto Rules Feedback

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has stepped up its efforts to update the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) rules and has released guidelines for those who intend to provide feedback.

According to a recently published report, the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the ESMA aim to make the MiCA regulation implementable by member states before the end of the year. Notably, the ESMA report builds upon previous consultations conducted in 2023.

ESMA's Information Requirement

One notable inclusion from previous feedback was defining the requisite information that firms must furnish to obtain operational permission under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). Moreover, the report provided detailed requirements for firms seeking to offer crypto-related services and own crypto assets as an investment portfolio.

Additionally, it provides a clear framework within which service providers must manage and resolve customer complaints effectively. ESMA has formally submitted this report to the European Commission, the executive body representing the 27-member bloc.

Requesting Public Feedback

ESMA's latest consultation package is the third in its series. It invites public feedback on proposed regulations on detecting and reporting suspected market abuse within the crypto assets industry. Additionally, it encompasses guidelines delineating policies and procedures concerning crypto-asset transfer services, among other pertinent measures.

Those willing to comment publicly on these proposals can do so until June 25. Since last year's package finalization, the EBA has been collaborating with ESMA in the consultation process regarding measures outlined in MiCA.

Recently, both regulatory bodies jointly released draft rules targeting stablecoin issuers earlier this month. The stablecoins legislation will be uniformly adopted across all member states by July 2024.

MiCA is a comprehensive regulatory framework that will govern crypto issuers and service providers intending to operate or are already operating within the EU bloc. It introduces a streamlined licensing system, enabling firms to offer services across all member states under a single license.