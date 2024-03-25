Vivo's Slim And Stylish V30 Breaks New Ground With Studio- Quality Portrait Photography

(MENAFN- Mid-East) vivo, a global leading technology company, unveiled the new vivo V30, the latest flagship-

level studio portrait addition to the stylish V series. The new device is vivo's slimmest

smartphone featuring a 5000 mAh (TYP) battery. It offers new color options, Studio-Quality

Aura Light Portrait, and smooth performance with a bright display, ensuring long battery life.

Powerful camera setup with breakthrough sensor technology The V30 enhances portrait photography with its Studio-Quality Aura Light Portrait feature,offering a light-emitting area 19 times larger and 50 times softer than standard flash. Smart Color Temperature Adjustment ensures vivid, harmonious tones, while Distance-Sensitive

Lighting guarantees perfectly-lit portraits. Special modes like Food Mode capture fine details in any lighting, making it ideal for foodies.

The V30 boasts a robust camera setup, featuring a VCS True Color Main Camera, a 50 MP

AF Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, and a 50 MP AF Group Selfie Camera. Its flagship-level light

sensitivity and super Optical Image Stabilization make it ideal for powerful night scene

photography. vivo's re-engineered image sensor, based on human eye bionic standards, enhances photo quality for slim smartphones. The vivo-exclusive Camera-Bionic Spectrum (VCS) technology improves image purity by 25% and color reproduction by 15% 1 compared to the previous generation. The 50 MP AF Ultra Wide-Angle Camera offers Auto Focus and a 119° wide angle, while the 50 MP AF Group Selfie Camera supports Auto Focus and a wide angle of 92°, making it perfect for group photos.

V30 empowers users to effortlessly explore their creativity, providing the tools needed to

shoot and edit professional-grade vlogs with ease. The Aura Light Portrait Video feature of

V30 enhances video clarity in low-light conditions, therefore the portraits become clearer and night scenes brighter. With the Hybrid Image Stabilization (OIS + EIS) feature, the device excellently performs thousands of stabilization computations per second, ensuring smoother and more stable footage. 2 Additionally, the powerful Vlog Movie Creator provides a one-stop solution for video creation, offering a variety of video effects and optimization features to simplify the editing process.

Ingenious slim and light design with a simple and elegant aesthetic

V30 boasts style and practicality, pairing a slim 7.45mm profile with a 5000mAh battery.

Using an innovative One-Piece Encapsulation Technique, it integrates the battery without

sacrificing sleekness. The result? A 12% thinner body compared to other 5000mAh

smartphones, ensuring both aesthetics and endurance. Its 3D curved screen enhances grip for extended use. V30 introduces new Color, Material, and Finish (CMF) innovations, offering a range of captivating colors and textures. The Aqua Blue edition features a mesmerizing water ripple pattern achieved through a Rippling Magnetic Particle process. V30 also offers a color-changing Lush Green and a classic Noble Black shade for diverse preferences.

1 The data comes from vivo's laboratory based on a comparison of the main camera sensors on V30 and V29 in low-light

environments in terms of the signal-to-noise ratio and color noise.

2 The Hybrid Image Stabilization (OIS + EIS) works when you are shooting with the main camera at 1x or above zoom.

Seamless performance and long battery life, perfect for all-day use and entertainment:

Introducing the V30 with cutting-edge battery technology, boasting a doubled lifespan. Even after 1600 cycles, it retains over 80% capacity, lasting four years. 3 With a 5000mAh battery,enjoy 23 hours standby and 48 minutes 4 full charge thanks to 80W FlashCharge. 5 Enhanced by Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 and Extended RAM, it ensures seamless multitasking.

The 1.5K Ultra Clear Sunlight Display offers stunning visuals with flagship-level eye

protection, reaching 2800 nits brightness. The Ultra Large Smart Cooling System and 11

temperature sensors ensure stability during intense tasks like gaming. Built for durability, it

features drop-resistant cushioning, robust "Schott α" glass, and IP54 6 rating for dust/water resistance. V30 offers unmatched performance and longevity.