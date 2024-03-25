A Revolutionary AI-Driven Approach To Digital Media Planning: Adin.Ai

(MENAFN- Pressat) In an era marked by challenges in transparency and efficiency, Adin disrupts the traditional media planning sector by emerging as a beacon of innovation, transforming the landscape of media planning through its AI-based advertising intelligence platform. With unparalleled precision and strategy, Adin revolutionizes planning processes across TV and digital platforms.

The Visionary Team Behind Adin's Success At the helm of Adin's ground-breaking platform is an esteemed team of industry pioneers, led by the renowned entrepreneur Serhat Gurcu, a five-time honoree on the Fortune 40 Under 40 list. Partnering with Gurcu is Prof. Altan Cakır, a luminary in data science and artificial intelligence. Together with other esteemed founding partners, including visionary 2 CTOs, a PhD holder, a rising star female co-founder in media, and another female co-founder who is one of the Fast Company Female Founders for 3 years in a row, Adin stands poised at the forefront of the industry.

Innovative Technology Drives Enhanced Transparency Adin's integration of AI and blockchain technology ensures an unprecedented level of transactional transparency. Through Adin, each transaction is securely recorded, instilling advertisers with the confidence needed to invest in their media planning strategies.

Industry Recognition and Collaborative Ventures Fast Company's recognition of Adin on both its Most Innovative Companies and Startup 100 lists underscores the company's impact. Additionally, AWS lauds Adin's proactive adoption of emerging cloud and AI technologies, particularly its utilization of generative AI, a testament to Adin's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. The collaboration between Adin and AWS engineers has resulted in a unique amalgamation of different AWS modules, harmoniously working together to enhance Adin's capabilities. With AWS's validation of its technology and an upcoming collaboration with KPMG, Adin is primed to further its influence on global media transparency.

Stellar Financial Performance Foreshadows Success In its Proof of Concept (POC) year, Adin generated an impressive revenue of 300K USD, setting a robust foundation for its future endeavours. Subsequently, in its first official year, the company achieved an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of 2.4M USD, alongside a Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) of 200K USD. Notably, 70% of this revenue was generated in Turkey, a testament to Adin's resilience amid currency fluctuations. Additionally, the company reported 11 M USD Billings in its first year, indicating strong growth and market demand for its innovative solutions.

Explosive Growth in Competitive Markets Adin's strategic focus on expansion across Europe and the UK has yielded exceptional results, with a staggering 700% growth compared to the previous year. This exponential growth underscores Adin's strong business model and the burgeoning demand for innovative AI solutions in media planning.

Rapid Expansion and Global Ambitions With its remarkable revenue achievements and unprecedented growth rate, Adin is poised to emerge as the pre-eminent interface for advertisers worldwide. The company's sights are set on further expansion and solidifying its status as a USA-established company, with Istanbul serving as the operational hub for the Europe, UK, and EMEA region, and London as the headquarters for Europe. This strategic positioning, coupled with global acclaim, sets new benchmarks for excellence in the industry. Adin is strategically positioned to shape the future of advertising, where AI-based decisions redefine the landscape.

Client Success Stories Adin's transformative impact is evident through the success stories of its clients. A FINTECH company from Spain achieved a remarkable 30% reduction in Cost Per Acquisition, while the largest private bank in Turkey witnessed a substantial 70% increase in Viewability. Additionally, a fashion company from the UK experienced a significant 64% boost in Return on Ad Spend (ROAS), and a gaming company from the Netherlands successfully mitigated display ad fraud by 52%. These results underscore Adin's commitment to driving tangible outcomes for its clients across diverse industries.

Adin as the AI-Based Digital Advertising Platform for Enterprise Advertisers: Maximize Ad Return up to 5X; Minimize Effort up to 100X. With Adin, advertisers gain access to a cutting-edge platform that maximizes ad returns up to 5 times while minimizing effort up to 100 times. Our revolutionary AI-driven approach to digital media planning empowers advertisers to achieve unparalleled success in their campaigns.

For further insights into Adin's journey and services, visit

Founders of the Company:

Serhat Gürcü: LinkedIn Profile

Prof. Altan Çakır: LinkedIn Profile

Selin Ergin: LinkedIn Profile

Halil Faruk Deniz: LinkedIn Profile

Özgün Akın: LinkedIn Profile

Seden Gürcü: LinkedIn Profile

SOURCE: Adin