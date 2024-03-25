Innovate Your RPG And TTRPG Sessions: Masterup LIVE On Kickstarter

MENAFN - Pressat)is a groundbreaking toolkit designed to transform live role-playing games (RPG, TTRPG) by seamlessly blending physical and digital elements.

Created by AR Market and its visionary founder, Andrea Baldini-an ardent RPG enthusiast and entrepreneur-MasterUp is positioned not just as a product but as a movement to revolutionize live RPGs from Rome, Italy.

Revolutionizing Live RPGs

MasterUp offers solutions to the multiple challenges Dungeon Masters (DMs) and players face during live RPG sessions. It focuses on simplifying setup processes, enhancing imaginative storytelling, and providing more engaging player experiences. The goal is to evolve live role-playing without compromising the essence of the game, making it more accessible, imaginative, and immersive.

The Ultimate Toolkit

MasterUp is a comprehensive package of both physical and digital components:



Physical Tools: A suite of modular, portable products including a double-sided magnetic whiteboard for vertical play, a portable table with a magnetic surface, map holders, and magnetic token holders, alongside an interactive DM screen featuring a monitor, speakers, and modular graphic covers for easy customization.

Digital Innovations: The digital aspect of MasterUp transforms the DM into a 'movie director', thanks to a sophisticated game campaign management software & app. This software includes immersive communication tools, preloaded assets, augmented reality (AR) maps, and virtual reality (VR) cardboards for mobile phones, aiming to enrich the gaming experience with immersive AR and VR experiences. Marketplace: Aiming to establish a single software and marketplace for all TTRPG games, MasterUp encourages creators, artists, publishers, and IP owners to sell and share their assets. This open-world ecosystem allows for the creation of homebrew worlds and exceptional games, with revenue from sales distributed among all contributors.

Engagement and Portability

MasterUp distinguishes itself with its innovative fusion of physical and digital components, addressing practical challenges and enhancing the gaming experience. This toolkit offers portability and ease of transport, empowering DMs and players through a combination of cutting-edge technology and traditional gameplay elements.

A Vision Rooted in Passion and Technology

Founded by Andrea Baldini, AR Market reflects his deep passion for RPGs and his commitment to leveraging immersive technologies to revolutionize entertainment, gaming, and education. Baldini's journey, marked by collaborations with prestigious clients and fueled by his love for RPGs, has culminated in the creation of MasterUp-a toolkit that has already begun to transform how RPGs are played.

Sustainable and Durable

Committed to environmental stewardship, MasterUp's physical products are designed for longevity and crafted from recyclable materials, while its digital tools aim to minimize material consumption, further reducing its ecological footprint.

Join the Revolution

MasterUp invites the RPG community to be part of a groundbreaking journey to elevate live RPGs and TTRPGs. With a foundation built on immersive technology expertise and a profound affection for RPGs, MasterUp calls on enthusiasts to support its Kickstarter campaign and be among the first to experience the future of live role-playing.

A Call to Action for RPG and TTRPG Enthusiasts : Baldini extends an invitation to the RPG community, "We are on the brink of revolutionizing live RPGs. With your support, we can take MasterUp to new heights. It's time for Dungeon Masters and players alike to level up their game!"





