Steps To Have A Responsible Ramazan

Avoid unnecessary online activities or putting statuses and stories during Sehri and Iftaar time. Wallahi it is not obligated. The society has got a mindset that if we are not online at Sheri or at Iftaar, we are not fasting.

Minimize the use of mobile phones and social media networks. Even though we stop watching unfiltered videos, shorts and reels in the Ramazan, we must stop the unnecessary scrolling too.

We may not filter all the content from the social media Apps, we may not turn Facebook and Instagram Muslim. But we can surely minimize our screen time, to avoid the distractions in our Ibaadah ( Prayers ).



Conscious Iftar Preperation



Cook your favorite dishes this Ramazan, but within the limits. We waste most of the time of our days in deciding what we should buy, cook and eat for the day. Eat less to avoid any disruption and disturbance in your Ramazan Schedule.

Prioritize your family. Decorate your dining table with the best possible dishes but don't forget your neighbors, the less fortunate and those in need in this month of Ramazan. Help them to fill their plates too. Ramadan encourages us to show a spirit of generosity and compassion.

Completely refrain from sharing

the pictures of your Iftaar and Suhoor tables to anyone or post a status on social media.

You

may be just posting a picture but everyone's circumstances are not the same, so avoid it.

Eat simple light food during Iftaar. This helps to maintain energy and positive vibes for your Taraweeh and night prayers, allowing us to fully engage in spirituality without feeling dilly-dallying lazy.

Sleeping in Moderation



Know that sleeping is also considered Ibaadah ( good deed ) during the month of Ramazan, but also know that only sleeping is not a good deed. Minimize your sleep schedule this Ramazan to make room for increased prayer schedule. Pray more Salah. Recite more Qur'an. Makes lots of Dua.

Manners at the Mosque

Maintain discipline at the mosque especially during Iftaar time. Rather than making dua or reciting Qur'an, people are seen buzzing and creating indiscipline in the mosques which is against the sanctity of the mosque and also against the spirit and essence of Ramazan. Better make a Discipline and Maintenance Committee in every mosque to avoid any disturbances.

In the month of Ramazan some such faces are also seen in the mosques, which are not so familiar to mosques otherwise. Welcome and appreciate them. Avoid asking awkward questions. Ramazan is the month of unity and seeking closeness to Allah SWT together.

And for the locals of the Masjid, perform wuzü ( ablution ) from home before heading towards the mosque so that guests and passers-by do not face difficulties in performing ablution.

Women in Ramazan

The women in our houses prepare Sehri and Iftaar for us effortlessly. They put a lots of hard work so that everything is ready well in time. They deserve a solute. Assist them without making excuses. Wallahi there is no taboo in helping women in the kitchen. A great quality, indeed. Encourage them. Appreciate them.



For our women in the house, do not misuse the water and electricity this Ramazan. It is a sinful act.

It is absolutely okay to through Iftaar parties at your

homes or at mosques but better is to see your neighbors, find a place around and host a Iftaar party to the deserving people too. This is an act of great appreciation.

Children in Ramazan

Cultivate good habits in you this holy month and stick to them throughout the year. Educate your children about the significance of Ramazan. Make them aware of the virtues and blessings of Ramazan and Fasting. Instill in them the taste, desire and blessings of Ramadan even before they reach the obligatory age. We have to prepare a generation with the highest qualities of goodness, discipline and responsibilities.

Manners of the Marketplace

To Shopkeepers, sell ration goods at reasonable prices. Do not take advantage of the opportunity and sell goods at desirable high rates. Wallahi this is a sinful act. Rather, the best of the actions is that the things are sold at a minimum profit price so that even the poorer in the society can easily afford the expenses for the house.

And to the society, do not bargain with someone who is working hard and trying to earn his daily bread for his family. Feels great indeed.

This Ramazan, let's spread Love and Help whatever way we can. Help unconditionally and you will get the best of the rewards, Inshallah.

And get up a little early for Suhoor, even if it's only a few minutes earlier. Pray a

few rak'ats of Tahajjud and make dua. Tahajjud is the most beloved worship of Allah SWT.

And the Reminder!

In Ramazan, the reward of every good deed becomes seventy times. Do some good deeds which are witnessed by only you and your Allah SWT and hope for the good rewards, Inshallah.

Hope this Ramazan brings peace in your life that you have never had before, the peace that fills the soul, the peace that connects us with our creator ! . May this Ramazan fill your life with happiness, peace, contentment , mercy and blessings uncounted.

