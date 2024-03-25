Secretary Health Reviews Critical Issues At SKIMS

The issues that came up for discussion included

functioning of CT Scan, availability of Isotopes and Biochemical reagents, installation of Wide Bore CT Simulator and shifting of CT Scan from DRDO Hospital to SKIMS.

He got all the details on these critical issues and gave strict instructions to the officers to resolve the issues

as soon as possible so that patient care is not hampered.

Regarding shifting of CT Scan from DRDO Hospital to SKIMS he instructed the concerned Engineers, Material Management Officer and Director Finance to sort the matter in coordination and ensure shifting of CT Scan within a weeks time.

The issue pertaining to availability of Isotopes, he was informed by HOD Nuclear Medicine that some work will resume from tomorrow as they are expecting the supply. HOD Nuclear Medicine also informed that SKIMS is trying best and is in constant touch with BRIT Mumbai which

source isotopes all across the country including SKIMS. He informed that BRIT is having issues in supplying the isotopes due to

some problem of generator plants at BRIT. He added that the isotopes are not available in open market and supply is erratic across govt. Hospitals in India.

Secretary Health instructed all HODs of concerned department to fix the issues as early as possible. He gave clear directions that at any cost no patient should suffer and critical service areas should ensure in advance the adequate medical supply including reagents so that no patient is put to inconvenience.

Later Secretary Health along with officers took on spot visit of the CT installation site and asked all officers to make it ready for CT installation and fix required ground work.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now