Secretary Health Reviews Critical Issues At SKIMS

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Secretary to the Govt. Health & Medical Education Department, J&K UT & Director SKIMS Syed Abid Rasheed took a meeting with all officers at his SKIMS office today.
The issues that came up for discussion includedADVERTISEMENT
functioning of CT Scan, availability of Isotopes and Biochemical reagents, installation of Wide Bore CT Simulator and shifting of CT Scan from DRDO Hospital to SKIMS.
He got all the details on these critical issues and gave strict instructions to the officers to resolve the issues
as soon as possible so that patient care is not hampered.
Regarding shifting of CT Scan from DRDO Hospital to SKIMS he instructed the concerned Engineers, Material Management Officer and Director Finance to sort the matter in coordination and ensure shifting of CT Scan within a weeks time.
The issue pertaining to availability of Isotopes, he was informed by HOD Nuclear Medicine that some work will resume from tomorrow as they are expecting the supply. HOD Nuclear Medicine also informed that SKIMS is trying best and is in constant touch with BRIT Mumbai which Read Also Abid Rashid Appointed In-charge Director SKIMS SKIMS Postgraduate Resident Bags Torrent Young Scholar Award
source isotopes all across the country including SKIMS. He informed that BRIT is having issues in supplying the isotopes due to
some problem of generator plants at BRIT. He added that the isotopes are not available in open market and supply is erratic across govt. Hospitals in India.
Secretary Health instructed all HODs of concerned department to fix the issues as early as possible. He gave clear directions that at any cost no patient should suffer and critical service areas should ensure in advance the adequate medical supply including reagents so that no patient is put to inconvenience.
Later Secretary Health along with officers took on spot visit of the CT installation site and asked all officers to make it ready for CT installation and fix required ground work.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25032024000215011059ID1108019786
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.