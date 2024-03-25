(MENAFN- Baystreet) This AI Stock Is Starting to Heat Up

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” Leads the Way in its Opening Weekend Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire topped the weekend box office with a gross of $45.2 million. This was the fifth film in the Ghostbusters franchise and the sequel to the modern reboot that was Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Sony Pictures had announced the sequel back in April 2022 following the success of Afterlife. Both films received mixed reviews from critics, but that has not detracted from their solid financial success.Ghostbusters: Afterlife achieved a domestic gross of $129 million in 2021, finishing out with a worldwide gross of $204 million. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire slightly outperformed its domestic weekend opening, and with a budget over $100 million Sony would undoubtedly like to see a better performance for the fifth installment.Dune: Part Two continued its strong run with a weekend gross of $17.6 million. That was down 38% compared to the previous week. Meanwhile, Kung Fu Panda 4 posted a $16.8 million gross – down 44% from its strong debut in the prior weekend.Immaculate, a religious horror starring Sydney Sweeney, pulled in $5.36 million for its opening weekend. Finally, Arthur the King rounded out the top five with a $4.36 million gross.AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and its peers have some solid releases to look forward to in the spring season. In April, movie releases like Musica, The First Omen, Civil War, and the Zendaya-starring Challengers promise to generate some customer traffic for AMC.

