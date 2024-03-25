Strong Solar Flares Might Cause Temporary Radio Blackouts: Report

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Strong solar flares have the potential to cause radio waves tolose energy or even be absorbed, resulting in a "radio blackout,"the Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder (SWPC) of theNational Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in itslatest report, Azernews reports, citing AnadoluAgency.

Describing solar flares as“large eruptions of electromagneticradiation from the Sun lasting from minutes to hours,” the EU'sclimate change service said in its reports on Saturday:“The suddenoutburst of electromagnetic energy travels at the speed of light,therefore any effect upon the sunlit side of Earth's exposed outeratmosphere occurs at the same time the event is observed.”

This burst of energy increases X-ray and ultraviolet radiation,which can mess with the layers of the Earth's atmosphere,particularly the ionosphere, on the side facing the Sun, the reportsaid.

Normally, high-frequency radio waves travel through the upperlayers of the ionosphere, allowing for long-distance communication,it stressed, warning that the lower layers of the ionosphere getall stirred up, causing radio waves to lose energy or even getabsorbed during a strong solar flare.

This means that communication using specific radio frequencies,particularly those between 3 and 30 MHz, may be disrupted,resulting in what we call a "radio blackout," it warned.

“Solar flares usually take place in active regions, which areareas on the Sun marked by the presence of strong magnetic fields;typically associated with sunspot groups,” the NOAA said, adding:“As these magnetic fields evolve, they can reach a point ofinstability and release energy in a variety of forms.”

“These include electromagnetic radiations, which are observed assolar flares,” it noted.

The storm may disrupt high-frequency radio transmissions, likethose used by aircraft to communicate with distant traffic controltowers, but most commercial aircraft have satellite transmission asa backup, Jonathan Lash, a forecaster at the center, told thepress.

Additionally, satellite operators might face challenges trackingtheir spacecraft, and power grids could experience induced currentsin their lines, but nothing beyond their capability to manage, headded.

“For the general public, if you have clear skies at night andyou are at higher latitudes, this would be a great opportunity tosee the skies light up,” Lash explained.

Every 11 years, the Sun's magnetic field undergoes a reversal,resulting in the switch of its north and south poles, he pointedout, stressing that this cycle, known as the solar maximum, marksperiods of increased solar activity, leading to more frequentgeomagnetic storms like the one observed on Sunday.