Russia Says It Has No Contacts With West Following Concert Hall Attack

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Kremlin on Monday said currently there are no contactsbetween Russia and the West following the Crocus City Hall shootingwhich killed at least 137 people and injured over 180, Azernews reports, citing Anadoly Agency.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow thatwhile there are no contacts with Western countries, PresidentVladimir Putin has had many phone conversations during the past daywith world leaders, which focused on strengthening bilateralcooperation in combating terrorism.

Commenting on whether the US warned Russia of the attack on theconcert hall, Peskov said intelligence is provided to specialservices, but cannot be disclosed as it falls into the category ofsensitive information.

Peskov said the Kremlin is currently not participating in thediscussion of lifting the moratorium on the death penalty, amiddiscussions of taking such a step among Russian lawmakers inparliament.

The spokesman refused to comment on who the detained people inthe investigation surrounding the shooting are, expressing that aninvestigation is underway.

Asked about the Daesh/ISIS group claiming responsibility for theattack, Peskov urged to rely on information from law enforcementagencies.

At least 137 people were killed and over 180 others injuredafter gunmen on Friday opened fire when rock band Picnic was aboutto perform at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow region.

The Investigative Committee said it detained 11 people,including four perpetrators, in the border region of Bryansk ontheir way to Ukraine.

Moscow's Basmanny district court late Sunday charged the fourperpetrators for terrorism and approved their pre-trial detentionuntil May 22.