Crypto Exchange Commex Suspends Operations From March 25

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The CommEX crypto exchange is to suspend operations from March25, 2024, and from May 10 the official website will stop working,the trading platform said in a statement on its website, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

In September 2023, Binance announced its withdrawal from Russiaand the sale of its Russian business to CommEX.

"We regret to inform you that due to strategic adjustments,CommEX platform will begin to suspend part of services startingfrom March 25, 2024, and will shut down all website access on May10, 2024," the statement on the platform's website says.

From March 25, CommEX will close the registration of new usersand the transfer of assets from Binance, and will also stopaccepting deposits in fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies.

On March 28, the exchange will stop opening positions on SimpleFutures and Futures Trading. Users will only be able to closepositions and will not be able to open new ones.

On April 2, the site will stop publishing new advertisements onthe P2P marketplace. Users will also not be able to create neworders to buy cryptocurrency. On April 5, all P2P orders andadvertisements will be closed. On April 18, all trading pairs onsimple and classic futures will be automatically closed. Users areadvised to close all open positions in advance to avoid automaticclosure by the system.

On April 23, CommEX will close the spot market. Users will notbe able to place orders and all open orders will be automaticallycanceled by the system. The conversion function will also bedisabled. On May 10, the official website will go down and userswill not be able to access CommEX-related content. User accounts onCommEX that maintain assets after May 10, 2024 will be subject toan asset management fee equal to 1% of assets as measured by asnapshot of user balances on the day the platform is discontinued."We advise users to promptly close positions and withdraw theirassets to third-party wallets, paying particular attention tosecurity," the platform said.