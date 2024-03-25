Azerbaijan Gymnast Wins License For Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Seljan Mahsudova, a member of the Azerbaijan national team intrampoline gymnastics, won a license for the Paris-2024 SummerOlympic Games, Azernews reports, citing theAzerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.
It should be noted that this is the first license for trampolinegymnastics in the history of gymnastics in Azerbaijan.
With this, the number of tickets won by our national gymnasticsteam for Paris-2024 has increased to 2.
It should be noted that our rhythmic gymnast Zohra Agamirovaalso obtained a license for Paris-2024 last year.
