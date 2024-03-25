Hungary Expects Russian Oil Supplies To Remain At 2023 Level

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hungary expects that oil supplies from Russia over the Druzhbaoil pipeline will remain at the last-year level in 2024, ForeignMinister Peter Szijjarto told reporters, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"So far, we are fine with the quantities that have beencontracted," the minister said. Hungary does not expect any changesin this regard, Szijjarto added.

Russian oil is supplied to Hungary over the southern leg of theDruzhba oil pipeline, which passes via the territory of Ukraine andis free from European Union's sanctions.