Acting Governor Of Georgian Central Bank Says National Currency Showing“Historic” Strengthening

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Natia Turnava, the Acting Governor of the National Bank ofGeorgia, on Monday said the exchange rate of the national currencywas showing a“historic” level of strengthening, adding the dynamicwas“greatly contributing” to reduction of domestic inflation, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Speaking at the conference Global Economic Trends and TheirImpact on the Region, organised by the NBG, Turnava cited theInternational Monetary Fund as highlighting the samedevelopment.
Turnava said the market was“maintaining stability” whileforeign currency inflows were“strong” via tourism income, serviceexport and shipments, adding“destabilisation” was notexpected.
