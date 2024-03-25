Canada Offering 5,000 Job Opportunities To Citizens Of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Employment of Uzbekistan has announced that5,000 Uzbeks are set to be employed in Canada. Initially,individuals between the ages of 18 and 45 who are proficient inEnglish, French, or Spanish, and have expertise in the constructionsector, will be recruited. Wages for the positions are expected torange from $12.50 to $30 per hour, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

Following an agreement with Canadian employers, Uzbek nationalsare being offered employment opportunities in the construction,service, and technical sectors, the press service of the Ministryof Employment and Poverty Reduction reported.

There are 5,000 job openings, with the initial intake targetingthe following positions in the construction sector:



Carpenter;

Welder;

Electrician;

Plumber;

Concrete Worker;

Glazier;

Roofer;

Flooring Installation Assistant; Forestry personnel.

Candidates must meet the following requirements and providenecessary documents:



Be between the ages of 18 and 45;

Have proficiency in English, French, or Spanish;

Present a certificate, diploma, or degree inconstruction-related vocational education;

Provide a copy of their international passport. Compensation will be provided at an hourly rate ranging from$12.50 to $30.

Each candidate's information will be reviewed by employerrepresentatives and will be subject to an interview conducted in aforeign language.