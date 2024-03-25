Social Media Users Spread Disinformation On Armed Concentration Near Tavush

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Some social media users are spreading disinformation bypublishing messages that there is currently a concentration ofAzerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Tavush, Azernewsreports.

Armenia's official sources also commented on the spread of falseinformation. Thus, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported thatthere was no accumulation of Azerbaijani armed forces in thedirection of Tavush. According to the Armenian side, the situationon the front line is relatively stable.

Armenian Defense Ministry also called public not to disseminateunverified information that does not correspond to reality.